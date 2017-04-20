Fox News drops its biggest star

News outlet Fox has announced that it is dropping Bill O’Reilly, a talk-show host on the network and its biggest star.

“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations,” parent company 21st Century Fox said in a statement, “the company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel.”

The announcement comes in the wake of a New York Times report from April 1 that O’Reilly or Fox had paid $13 million to settle five different cases in which he was accused of sexual or other harassment. After the report, more than 50 advertisers withdrew support from O’Reilly’s show, and 21st Century Fox called in a law firm to investigate a woman’s complaint against O’Reilly.

O’Reilly on Wednesday strongly denied the allegations against him. “It is tremendously disheartening that we part ways due to completely unfounded claims,” he said. “But that is the unfortunate reality many of us in the public eye must live with today. I will always look back on my time at Fox with great pride in the unprecedented success we achieved and with my deepest gratitude to all my dedicated viewers. I wish only the best for Fox News Channel.”