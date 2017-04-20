The dynamics of hatred

From Pharaoh to Barghouti to the New York Times.

Back from the Passover recess, this week's edition of Temple Talk focuses on the intensely spiritual, cathartic experience of the days of Counting the Omer, a special commandment (Lev. 23) that aids in emotional growth and character development.

During these days the Jewish people look forward with great anticipation to the giving of the Torah on the festival of Shavuot, and count seven complete weeks in preparation.

Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Richman discuss the spiritual implications of this amazing process.

Plus: What does Pharaoh have in common with the New York Times? Why, a common desire to see Israel destroyed, of course. Tune into this week's Temple Talk for more.





Click here to download the podcast