Police to investigate MK Slomiansky

The police have requested the Attorney General to allow them to interrogate MK Nissan Slomiansky, according to a Channel 2 report. This in response to claims of sexual harassment which he was accused of in the past.

When the claims of sexual impropriety were made against Slomiansky, an announcement was made after he had met with a group of rabbis on the subject, stating that "MK Slomiansky never harassed women. From the meeting with rabbis he understood that his well known warmth towards people was sometimes misinterpreted and for that he is sorry. MK Slomiansky has served the public for 40 years and will continue to do so," said the announcement.

After the claims were revealed Slomiansky decided to suspend himself from directing the meetings of the Knesset Constitutional Committee, but officially he still heads the committee.