Suit filed for refusal to serve heterophobes

The "Colors of the Rainbow" printing house was sued for refusing to print advertising material sent by a Gender Disorientation Organization (GDO).

Yossi Cohen, owner of the printing house, explained to Army Radio: "These materials are defined as obscene in the context of holiness. We do not print materials that contradict our values."

"I also don't print for non-kosher restaurants. We are three observant religious people, we can not be forced to expose our eyes and our thoughts to this," he said. "If someone is offended, I ask his forgiveness, but we did not harm anyone."

Osnat Glickstein, who is suing the printing house, said that "in a democratic country there are laws that prevent discrimination, even on the basis of sexual orientation. If you want to maintain a democratic state, you have to obey the rules. If a foreign business refused to print for a Jew, would we not be appalled?"