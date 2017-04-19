Madrid deputy mayor hosts anti-Israel activists

Madrid deputy mayor who is 'an expert on human rights' hosts event in solidarity with Arab terrorists.

A deputy mayor of Madrid hosted in a municipal space an event honoring terrorists from Hamas and other groups who are imprisoned in Israel.

The event, titled “International Day of Palestinian Prisoners,” was hosted Monday at the main municipal space of the district of Retiro in the southeastern part of the center of the Spanish capital and drew harsh condemnations from representatives of the city’s Jewish community, the Libertad daily reported Tuesday.

A poster advertising the event listed Deputy Mayor Mauricio Valiente of the Izquerda Unida far-left party first among four speakers, introducing him by his municipal title and as an expert on human rights.

Another speaker, introduced as a “television journalist and Palestinian former political prisoner,” was Mus’ab Muhammad Nimr Bashir, a 36-year-old Gaza native who had admitted to using his position in 2007 with Doctors Without Borders for planning to assassinate an Israeli official together with other terrorists from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

Another speaker, Ana Sanchez De Mera, was introduced as an activist for “the boycott on Israel.”

In a statement, the Jewish Community of Madrid wrote that it “views with alarm and consternation” the use of public resources in support of “prisoners, many of whom are imprisoned and convicted in a viable and consolidated democracy of bloody acts of terrorism.”

The statement also addressed the involvement of promoters of the boycott against Israel in the event, noting that several Spanish courts, including supreme ones, recently declared it discriminatory.

“The support of the municipality of all the people of Madrid and the use of its space in support of people and organizations who promote the boycott,” the community wrote in its statement, is tantamount to “supporting hatred and the destruction of the only Jewish country in the world and its inhabitants.”