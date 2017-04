Private bus plunges into India river, killing at least 44 people.

At least 44 people were killed on Wednesday when a bus fell into a river near the city of Shimla, India.

Shimla is the capital of the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh.

Initial investigations show the bus was a private bus.

Indian authorities reported the bus fell into a gorge with 56 people on board.

The reason for the incident is not yet clear.

Israel's Foreign MInistry is investigating whether any Israelis were injured.