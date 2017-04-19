'My plan will pass even if Likud doesn't approve'

Finance Minister Kahlon says he'll pass his new plan despite opposition, insists Likud anger is misplaced.

Israeli Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (Kulanu) on Wednesday morning said his new "All for the Family" plan to lower taxes will pass despite opposition from the Likud.

"The plan will be approved as is," Kahlon said, during a Wednesday morning visit to Rambam Hospital in Haifa. "Anyone who is angry - should not be angry."

"Lowering prices is a privilege of the Finance Minister," he explained. "In the coming hours, I will sign a document to lower taxes for baby clothes, shoes, and cellular phones. The rest of the plan, to lower the price of afternoon programs, will also pass."

Regarding the tension between himself and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Kahlon said, "I don't see any anger, and there can never be any anger. Anyone who is angry that we are helping people who have waited so long for help, is getting angry at the wrong person."

The new plan would include giving additional tax credits to parents of children under age 6, increasing the negative income tax, and lowering the price of afternoon programs.

Coalition Chairman David Bitan (Likud) on Wednesday morning told Channel 10 that "the only thing under discussion right now is providing the disabled with a higher stipend. Kahlon's plan contradicts that, because it includes putting out money for everything, not just the disabled.

"We have not raised the disability stipend since 2003, and the Finance Committee will not approve anything which was not appropriately planned for."

Former minister Gidon Sa'ar, who has announced his return to politics, supported Kahlon's decision.

"Giving parents of preschool-age children extra tax credits is a worthy move," Sa'ar tweeted. "It would automatically reduce the cost of living for young families."