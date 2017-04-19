Watch: Man attacks, robs bus driver





Loading....





Israel Police are searching for a man suspected of attacking a bus driver in the central city of Yehud.

The man in the video is suspected of attacking a bus driver and stealing money from the bus cash register. Israel Police were called to the scene, but the suspect fled before they arrived, and a search of the area did not yield any results.

The public is asked to help police find the suspect.

Anyone who has seen the suspect, or has information on where he might be, is asked to call 03-5384444 or the 100 police hotline and report.