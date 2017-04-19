PA delegates arrange Ottawa meeting for Arab MK

The PA delegation in Ottawa organized last week a meeting between MK Ahmad Tibi (Joint Arab List) and Canadian members of Parliament from the various parties.

In the meeting, which included Arab ambassadors and diplomats, Tibi blamed the Israeli government for racist discrimination against the "Palestinians" in Israel, and said Israel was guilty of apartheid against the "Palestinians" in the "occupied territories," reported Canadian-Arab site Alyoum.

On April 15, Tibi participated in a Toronto event commemorating "Land Day." He was invited to this event, and to Canada, by the "Palestinian House" in Toronto.

The "Palestinian House" represents Canada's "Palestinian" community and supports Hamas and the PA's efforts to harm Israel's security for the purpose of "allowing Palestinians to return home."