PA: Hamas taxes Gazan civilians, uses money for its own purposes

PA calls on Hamas to end rift, work together to create Palestinian state.

The Palestinian Authority in Ramallah on Tuesday called on Hamas authorities to halt activities which deepen the rift between the PA and Hamas and harm the PA's ability to aid Gazan civilians.

"This is in order to allow for cooperation, which will bring about the end of the 'occupation' and create a Palestinian state within the pre-1967 borders."

In the statement, the PA emphasized its willingness to take responsibility for government offices within Gaza, and to keep its promises to Gazan civilians.

The PA also noted that Hamas currently taxes Gazan civilians, and uses the money for its own needs.

During the recent PA meeting in Jenin, PA leader Rami Hamdallah called terrorists sitting in Israeli prisons "heroes."