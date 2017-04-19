Former Beauty Queen donates Torah scroll

Mor Maman, who recently strengthened her connection to Torah Judaism, made a donation of a Torah scroll to the K'ayil Taarog institutions in the Har Homa neighborhood of Jerusalem, headed by Rabbi Eyal Amrami.

Those close to Rabbi Amrami said that Mor Maman began to attend the rabbi's classes in which hundreds of people participated, and from there developed the mutual acquaintance that eventually led to the donation.

After bringing the Torah scroll to the synagogue hall during the last day of the holiday, a festive meal was held for the occasion. Rabbi Amrami praised Mor Maman for her great help in donating the Torah.

"Our Father in Heaven is very proud of you - donating a Torah scroll is a very important mitzvah that not everyone gets, and in recent months you have been very honored to sanctify G-d's name in your entire process of coming close and strengthening connection with our Father in Heaven."

Afterward, Rabbi Eyal Amrami thanked the Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem, Meir Turgeman, for his great help in Jerusalem's thriving development in general and for the K'ayil Taarog institutions in particular. Turgeman took the opportunity to thank Rabbi Amrami for his great contribution to the city's residents and the peace and unity he worked to establish among the population.

Mor Maman, who was Beauty Queen of Israel in 2014, began to strengthen and become close to Torah Judaism in recent months. These days Maman has been in the business world for a long time as owner of a successful cosmetics company which she manages in Jerusalem, the city where she lives.

In an interview she gave recently, she recounted her process of coming closer: "I sat outside the synagogue one day and did not stop crying," she recalls with tears. "I felt like 'Enough, I'm fed up with this false world; how much can I buy, how much can I be empty, how much can I spend, how much can I be with people around you who just talk about what you did and what they do? When I talk about it it reminds me of how much it hurt me".