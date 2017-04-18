Coming soon: Soldiers to be required to carry pepper spray

Starting in July, soldiers not carrying a weapon will be required to carry pepper spray along with the usual beret, dog tag, and ID card.

In another month-and-a-half, on July 5, the IDF will begin to enforce a new order obligating soldiers not carrying a rifle on their person to carry pepper spray.

Since January 2017, every soldier irrespective of gender receives pepper spray during enlistment.

In addition, since March pepper spray has been distributed to soldiers already serving in the IDF. This distribution will finish on July 1.

IDF official Meirav Hatan Goldshtein said of the developments, “our goal is to give soldiers - male and female - not carrying a weapon an additional possibility for defending themselves when needed.”