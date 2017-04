This video presents messages of peace, unity and hope as coveyed by young Israeli children

"Israel - a smile of peace" is one of the ten finalists in the Adam & Gila Milstein Family Foundation's "Inspired by Israel" video contest run by the Israel Video Network.

All ten videos are being be featured on Arutz Sheva. The final event, in which the winner will be announced, will be broadcast live here on Arutz Sheva tonight (Tuesday).

