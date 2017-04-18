Woman convicted of inciting violence on social media

In the past, she had written: 'I am in favor of throwing rocks in certain situations – even if the rock causes the death of a soldier.'

The Petah Tikvah Magistrate’s Court has convicted Ms. Eliraz Fein of inciting to violence on social media, three years after she was arrested.

In 2014, in the midst of a volatile atmosphere resulting from incidents including the destruction of structures in Yitzhar, the kidnapping and murder of three young men in Gush Etzion, and the Duma fire incident, Fein posted on her Facebook page and in the “Yitzharniks” Google group statements identifying with violent action against Arabs.

Fein, who today lives in Otniel south of Hevron, previously lived in Yitzhar in Samaria, and had written on the “Yitzharniks” group on April 8, 2014: “...“I am in favor of throwing rocks (at Jews - as for Arabs, it goes without saying) in certain situations – even if the rock causes the death of a soldier!”

After the Dawabshe family home in the Arab village of Duma was set on fire with a Molotov cocktail, Fein called on Facebook “to terrify them and cause them to understand that the blood of Jews is not worthless, for committing murder the enemy will bathe in his own blood!”; “I see it as a correct and worthy act”; “It is worthy and honorable in my eyes to damage Arab property.”

After the posting on the Yitzharniks forum , Yitzhar spokesman Ezri Tuvi had said that “we have denounced this kind of talk in the past, and will do so in the future. This involves a minor and a woman, whose emotions caused their tongues to slip and who have already taken back their words. On the other hand, we demand that the media also totally denounce all talk of violence, and incitement to hatred and physical harm against the 'settler' public.”