Drowning victim laid to rest,'He saved a life as he died'

'Nahman saved another person in his final minutes of life and then died himself.'

Nahman Itah, the Betar Illit resident who drowned in the Kinneret last week and whose body was recovered Monday, was brought to burial Tuesday at the Har Hamenuhot cemetery in Jerusalem.

Itah's body was located together with that of Liron Karadi. Karadi's funeral is taking place at Or Akiva cemetery. The searches for the third missing person, Itamar Ohana of Kiryat Shmona, continues.

Itah's father said at the funeral that "Nahman saved another person in his final minutes of life and then died himself. He always helped and wanted to help. All of us, mother, me and your brothers forgive you and are not angry with you."

Itah drowned after the sea mattress he was sitting on with his girlfriend was swept into the Kinneret and capsized. A passing jet ski saved his girlfriend but Itah himself drowned and his body was only found Monday.

Itah's uncle, David, eulogized him, stating that "death came into the window like a thief. Where did this fall on us? I already buried a brother and a number of nephews. Pray G-d should stop this terrible decree."