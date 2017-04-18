Terror attack against Russian embassy in Germany foiled

German police succeeded in foiling an attack against the German embassy in Berlin, a few hours before the terrorist left to attack.

The German newspaper "Die Welt" reported that German security forces arrested a Moroccan migrant named Mohammed B., 24, who intended to perform an attack against the Russian embassy in Berlin.

According to the report, he planned on approaching the embassy together with a group of demonstrators opposite the embassy and then attacking the embassy.

"I can confirm that he is suspected of planning an attack against the Russian embassy. This is a serious and dangerous matter of violence," said the prosecutor's spokesman in Dresden, Steve Schultz-Reinhold.

The suspect was arrested by the commando force of German police during the course of a raid on an illegal refugee center near Leipzig housing 8000 migrants. He was arrested in the early morning hours, just a few hours before he was supposed to leave for the Russian embassy. After he saw the special forces arriving the suspect tried to escape but was quickly apprehended.

The German newspaper "Tagspiegel" reported that the migrant planned the attack in protest of the Russian administration's support for Syrian president Assad.

Denis Mikerin, the spokesman for the Russian embassy in Berlin, confirmed that German security forces had told the embassy about the intended attack and the arrest of the suspect.

The prosecutor's spokesman related that the arrest became possible after the accused bragged in front of his friends at the refugee center that he intended to attack the Russian embassy and even published his intentions in a number of Facebook posts he wrote under false identities during the second week of April.

Mohammed B. was already under surveillance for a number of months, after he went into the Technology and Education college in Bursdorf claiming he was concealing a bomb in his backpack. The building was quickly evacuated, but the migrant succeeded in escaping before German security forces arrived.