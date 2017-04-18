Robbers beat, rob sexton of Flatbush synagogue

Intruders break in, rob, Chabad synagogue in Flatbush, beat and rob caretaker.

Anonymous intruders broke into Flatbush's "Beit Menachem Mendel" synagogue on Sunday, beating the synagogue's sexton and robbing him.

Beit Menachem Mendel is a Chabad synagogue.

According to the New York Daily News, the intruders stole cash, a laptop computer, and a cellular phone.

One eyewitness saw the sexton beaten harshly over and over with a broom which had been on the synagogue's floor.

When one member entered the synagogue two hours later, he found the sexton bruised and beaten, with blood on his face. The member immediately called the police.

Police have opened an investigation, but do not have any leads which might aid the arrest of the perpetrator.

Currently the incident is considered a robbery and not a hate crime or anti-Semitic incident.