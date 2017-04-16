Islamists, Neo-Nazis on videogame service discuss killing Jews

Steam videogame platform rife with anti-Semites discussing what it would be like to kill Jews, watchdog finds.

Radical Islamist and Neo-Nazi groups are abusing the Steam online videogame platform to spread their hate and link up with each other, according to the Campaign Against Antisemitism.

There are over 100 million Steam accounts registered around the world.

According to the CAA, over 11,000 Steam users have the account name Adolf Hitler, while a further 3,000 go by the name Osama Bin Laden. There are many thousands of other accounts which are "brazenly anti-Semitic," the CAA added.

Anti-Semitic users also meet with fellow anti-Semites through Steam's chat services. The CAA found that "Islamists and neo-Nazis [are] even discussing what it might be like to kill Jews in real life."

The CAA called on Steam developer Valve Software to crack down on the anti-Semitism on its service and to ban accounts of users who spread anti-Semitism on Steam. "Finding evidence of antisemitism on Steam could not be easier, and if we can find so much of it so easier, so should Valve’s online moderators. These antisemitic users should be banned."