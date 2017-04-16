Motorcyclist strews anti-Semitic flyers in Brooklyn neighborhood

Pesach holiday marred by man throwing flyers with anti-Semitic cartoons and Holocaust denial in busy part of large hassidic neighborhood.

A man littered the streets of the hassidic Jewish community of Williamsburg, Brooklyn with anti-Semitic flyers as he drove his motorcycle through the streets during the Pesach holiday, the DNAInfo news site reported.

According to the NYPD, the motorcyclist tossed flyers with swastikas and other anti-Semitic drawings.

The biker, who was wearing a black helmet, was seen throwing the flyers as he drove near the intersection of Lee Avenue and Rodney Street on Thursday around 9:30 PM, police said.

The flyers featured multiple anti-Semitic statements and referred to the Holocaust as a "myth."

Moses Bondo, 55, the owner of a nearby food store who witnessed the incident, said: "It's bad. This is the middle of Williamsburg, this is the heart of the [hassidic] community."

"It shows a lot of hate," he added.

The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is reportedly investigating the incident.