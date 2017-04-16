Watch: Israel Police taser deranged US citizen

Israel Police taser Christian American citizen after he attacked a security guard at the entrance to a moshav in northern Israel.

Israel Police tasered an American citizen after he attacked a security guard at the entrance to a moshav in northern Israel.

The unidentified man, 31, who police described as being “detached from reality,” reportedly had been in Israel for two weeks with his wife and son. He was arrested and held by police after the incident late on Thursday night, which was first reported by Israel media on Sunday.

He reportedly attacked a guard at the entrance to the Almagor moshav near the Sea of Galilee before fleeing to the forest nearby. He held police at bay with a long metal rod, while repeatedly shouting “fire.” Officers fired a taser gun at the man, who fell to the ground but then recovered. He was then physically subdued by several police officers.

The incident was captured on police video and released on Sunday by Israel Police.

The man’s wife told investigators that her husband told her that Jesus revealed himself to him and told him to destroy the family’s credit cards and go north.

The incident occurred hours before Good Friday, a Christian holiday.

A judge in the Nazareth Magistrate’s Court on Friday ordered the man held over until Tuesday.