Chabad rabbi beaten in vicious attack laid to rest

Chabad emissary Rabbi Mendel Deitsch, who was brutally attacked in Ukraine and died at Tel Hashomer Hospital, was laid to rest at the Mount of Olives cemetery Sunday.

The funeral procession came from the Shamgar funeral home.

Rabbi Deistch, 64, left behind a wife and 11 children.

Rabbi Deitsch was seriously injured about a year ago after a group of hooligans in Ukraine attempted to rob him.

He was found unconscious with a very serious head injury several hours after the attack, and was flown to Israel for medical treatment. He passed away six months following the attack.




