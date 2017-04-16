Terror victim may have paid for good deed with her life

Police investigation shows victim caught terrorist's eye after she gave her seat to someone else.

On Saturday evening, Israeli authorities decided to extend the arrest of terrorist Jamil Tamimi, 57, and to send him for a psychiatric evaluation.

A police investigation showed 21-year-old victim Hannah Bladon may have paid with her life for doing a good deed and attempting to help another woman.

Investigations show Bladon was sitting on the train, but gave up her seat when she saw a woman holding a baby. Bladon then went to stand by the door, where she caught the terrorist's eye as an easy victim to target as soon as he entered the train.

An Arab terrorist on Friday afternoon stabbed Bladon inside a light rail train in Jerusalem. Two others were injured in the attack.

An only child and active in her local church, Bladon was a theology student at the University of Birmingham, and began studying at Jerusalem's Hebrew University in January. She was scheduled to complete the exchange program in September. During her time in Hebrew University, Bladon took courses on archaeology, religion, and Bible studies. She also took an "ulpan" course to learn Hebrew.