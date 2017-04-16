Six months after being beaten, Chabad emissary dies of injuries

Chabad rabbi beaten in anti-Semitic attack in Ukraine succumbs to injuries.

On Saturday, Chabad emissary to France Rabbi Menachem Mendel Deitsch died as a result of the injuries sustained in an anti-Semitic attack in the Ukraine six months ago.

On October 8, 2016, Rabbi Mendel Deitsch, a longtime Chabad-Lubavitch emissary in France and more recently in Israel, was brutally attacked at Zhitomir’s central train station.

Rabbi Deitsch was severely injured in the attack, and despite hospitalization and continued treatment, his condition continued to deteriorate.

Immediately following the attack, Rabbi Deitsch was hospitalized in the Ukraine. Later, he was airlifted to a hospital in Israel.

In the past month, his health deteriorated, and his life was endangered. On Friday night, with his family and friends beside him, Rabbi Deitsch passed away.