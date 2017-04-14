UEFA concerned of Champions League final terror attack

After the series of blasts near the Borussia Dortmund team's bus, UEFA receive new threats of terror at the Champions League final

Has Islamic terror found a new target? The investigation of the series of blasts near the bus carrying players from the Borussia Dortmund soccer team had not yet been completed, but it is already known that these were performed by ISIS operatives.

After the blasts which injured Mark Bartra, the Borussia Dortmund defender, it would seem that extremist Islamists have found a new target- soccer games with huge crowds and massive media attention.

UEFA is nervous of a similar attack during the rest of the Champions League games. The headquarters of the organization has received numerous threats of attacks at soccer stadiums.

A year ago a number of international games were postponed and cancelled due to terror threats and a series of attacks near the Stade De France in Paris. Three explosions claimed the lives of five people during a friendly game between France and Germany.

British media sources report that UEFA has received a specific threat about Islamists intending to perform a showcase attack around the final of the Champions League in June at Cardiff stadium.

The reports state that extreme Islamic elements intend to perform the attack with the help of hang gliders and small planes flying over the open stadium. UEFA has decided to prevent such an attack by demanding that the stadium directors hermetically close the stadium roof and at the same time they will have a record 15000 policemen securing the stadium.