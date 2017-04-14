'I gave Elhai my blessing'

'He died as a soldier defending our people, with his back to death, without death destroying his smile, without fear of death.'

Rabbi Ohad Taharlev and his wife Avital, the parents of Elhai Taharlev , described to Israel Hayom newspaper how they are coping with the tragedy.

Elhai was murdered by a marauding Arab terrorist at the Ofra junction where he was stationed with other Golani brigade soldiers. Elhai was briningg a coffee and croissant to a fellow soldier when the terrorist drove into him, sending him flying forward.

"If it was decreed that he would live less than 21 years, the way in which he left the world is a small consolation. He died as a soldier defending civilians, with his back to death, without death destroying his smile, without terror, without fear of death. He died with his usual smile on his face," said Avital.

"A person's name is a portent of his destiny," says Rabbi Ohad, a well known educator. "He was a lively boy, full of joie de vivre. You see a picture of him after a gruelling 70 km army trek and he is shining, smiling. I was with him for the last part of the trek. At the end everyone lay down on the floor exhausted and he was just excited by the cookout prepared for the soldiers."

"I'm good at repressing," said Avital "When he joined the army I had hard feelings. I felt I was giving away a child. Last Tuesday when he hugged me, I felt his hug was different. I gave him my parental blessing. I felt he was giving me a hug with all his heart and soul.

Since he was in 5th grade he studied a folio of Talmud every day. On his wallet until 12th grade he wrote 'money from G-d.' He was crazily in love with G-d," says his sister Ranana. "He was a central figure in his company. Even lone soldiers and others saw him as the address for their problems. He had the ability to touch people with his warm heart."