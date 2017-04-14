At least 36 ISIS terrorists dead in massive US bombing

A massive US airstrike against ISIS terror tunnels in Afghanistan Thursday evening killed at least 36 terrorists, the Afghan military announced Friday morning.

The attack included the first ever use of the GBU-43/B Massive Ordinance Air Blast (MOAB) bomb, or “Mother Of All Bombs”, the largest conventional bomb ever built.

The 21,600 pound bomb was dropped by an MC-130 aircraft on a massive ISIS tunnel network in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan used for smuggling weapons and fighters.

President Trump touted the bombing in a press briefing Thursday evening, saying it exemplified the differences between his administration and its predecessor.

“If you look at what’s happened over the last eight weeks and compare that really to what’s happened over the last eight years, you’ll see that there’s a tremendous difference.”

The bombing comes a week after a US special operations soldier was killed by ISIS terrorists in the same district targeted in Thursday’s bombing, Achin, near the Pakistani border.