Suspected murder in Jerusalem

Man found dead in Jerusalem apartment with signs of violence on the body. Wife taken in for questioning.

A man roughly 60 years of age was found dead in an apartment in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood of Jerusalem Thursday night in an apparent case of murder.

Authorities say signs of violence were found on the man’s body, along with blood stains in the apartment where his remains were located.

MDA emergency medical responders called to the apartment were forced to declare the man dead at the scene.

“When we entered the apartment there was a man, roughly 60 years old, lying on the floor unconscious who was not breathing and had no heartbeat, with signs of violence on his body. We performed medical examinations on him, and he had no vital signs; we were forced to declare him dead on the scene.”

After the man’s death was confirmed, Jerusalem police detained the man’s wife, a 45-year old woman who notified police regarding the man’s death.