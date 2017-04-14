Can decision fatigue affect your investment?

Doug Goldstein CFP, director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd., invites Nyle Bayer, co-founder of the Financial Time Traveler, to examine makes good financial sense and what doesn't.

They explore what decision fatigue is and how it can cause people to make poor investment choices. Nyles discusses his experience with financial planning and what hes observed over the years and compares them with experience of helping cross-border investors.



Do you ever wonder if Doug takes his own advice? Doug has some wonderful news! His daughter has announced her engagement to a wonderful young man.

For years, listeners have followed Dougs advice on how to plan for major life milestones like a wedding or buying a home. He shares how well his advice has worked for him and his family during this happy time.





