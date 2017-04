Trump: MOAB drop a success President Trump comments on the first ever US military dropping of a Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb nicknamed "mother of all bombs". Contact Editor ,

Reuters Donald Trump President Trump referred in a press conference to the dropping of a MOAB bomb on ISIS today as well as to developments in North Korea where it is feared another nuclear test is being planned.. He said he is "very proud of the military" for "another successful event." and expressed confidence that China would help him deal with the North Korean issue.