Watch:Netanyahu visits Galilee castle

Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife Sara visited the Montfort castle in the Upper Galilee Thursday. The castle is a Middle Ages archaeological site on the ruins of a Crusader Fortress from the period when they ruled in the land of Israel (12th century).

The prime minister and his wife received explanations at the site and met with visitors who had hiked to the site with their families.

Netanyahu said during the course of the tour that "we are really enjoying touring the Galilee and our beautiful country. We are meeting families with children, with babies, and wishing them and all the people of Israel a happy Passover. Most important -look after yourselves and come home safely."





