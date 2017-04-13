

2500 to attend Jewish Life conference in Moscow Thousands of Moscow Jews will attend Limmud FSU conference celebrating Jewish life and culture. Contact Editor JTA,

ITAR-TASS/Russian Federation Moscow's Kremlin Despite high tensions between the United States and Russia, Moscow’s Jewish community will gather for the largest-ever festival for Russian-speaking Jews in the former Soviet Union. More than 2,500 will attend Limmud FSU’s 11th conference in Moscow, April 20-23.



Keynote speakers at the conference will include Russia’s chief rabbi, Berel Lazar and Israel’s minister of justice, Ayelet Shaked. The event will include more than 250 workshops, roundtables and activities for children, and 12 lectures each hour on topics ranging from Jewish history, to politics, to cooking, and more.



“The expected record turnout is evidence that Jewish life is thriving in Russia,” said Limmud FSU Founder Chaim Chesler. “It warms my heart to see how proudly and openly Russian’s Jews celebrate their Jewish identities, which they have worked hard to define for themselves in the years in the years since the fall of the Soviet Union. Moscow’s Jewish community is here to stay.”



Other speakers and presenters at the conference will include Israeli Ambassador to Russia Gary Koren; former Israeli Ambassador to Russia Dorit Golender, who is vice president of Genesis Philanthropy Group (GPG); American musician Joshua Nelson; film director Kirill Serebrennikov, who is artistic director of The Gogol center in Moscow; acclaimed Russian writer Eduard Uspensky; world-leading Kaballah teacher Eliyahu Yardeni, who heads the Moscow Kabbalah Center; Nazi hunter and historian Ephraim Zuroff; and Limmud FSU President Aaron Frenkel.



The conference will also celebrate the centennial of the Habima Theatre, Israel’s national theater and one of the first Hebrew-language theaters, which launched in Moscow in 1917. Attending to commemorate the 100th anniversary will be acclaimed Israeli actor Shmuel Atzmon-Wircer, Israeli theater and film composer Avi Benjamin, and Russian-Israeli Habima actress Evgenia Dodina.



This Limmud FSU Moscow is made possible by its team of local leaders and volunteers, including Limmud FSU Moscow Project Manager Anna Adamskaya, Mikhail Libkin, Alexandra Livergant, Alexander Piatigorskiy, and others.

















