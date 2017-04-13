15000 participate in Shas rabbinic assembly in Jerusalem

15000 people participated in a Shas rabbinic assembly in honor of Passover in Jerusalem's Teddy Stadium. Thousands arrived in special transportation from all over the country.

The event was organized by the El Hamaayan educational network founded by Shas and the Jerusalem municipality and included performances by leading singers.

The large dais seated hundreds of rabbis, rabbinical judges and communal rabbis. The members of the Shas rabbinical council as well as Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef spoke at the gathering and greeted the attendees.

Shas head and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri was warmly received by the crowds and announced the establishment of a hotline to register "the largest amount of children" ever to the educational network. He added that "the network will continue the educational revolution begun by Rabbi Ovadia Yosef. We all want to bring thousands of children to study in Torah institutions."





