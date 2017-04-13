'My only son died defending Israel, are we worse than Hezbollah?

Hi,

My name is Moshe Keinan and I am a settler from the community of Shiloh. My only son, may G-d avenge his blood, was also a resident of Shiloh. He was a fighter in the Givat Brigade's commando unit, an officer in the anti-terror commando unit.

During the day he instructed his cadets and at night he would go out at the head of his soldiers to capture wicked terrorists.

Since last night I have had no rest, I couldn't sleep and couldn't calm down.

I who gave the dearest one to me, my son who sacrificed his young life and sanctified G-d's name when he fell protecting his people and his country, are we worse than the Hezbollah?

I want to tell you, small-minded journalist that you are, you are worse than the Hezbollah and not because it is impossible to kill you. We don't kill and evict Jews, we only kill our enemies.

You are worse because of your wicked views, because of your hard heart. You are lucky that you live in a Jewish and democratic country where there is freedom of speech even for depraved people like you.