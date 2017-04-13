Arab NGO: End Passover ban on bread products in hospitals

An Arab human rights group said it plans to file a legal appeal protesting a ban on bringing leavened bread products into Israeli hospitals during the Passover holiday.

In a statement Thursday, Adalah-The Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel said the ban forces Arab Israelis to adhere to Jewish religious law, which forbids the consumption of leavened bread during the holiday. Adalah said it is the third consecutive year that the organization has sought to overturn the ban.

The Israeli daily Haaretz also reported Thursday that for the first time in years, the Jerusalem municipality is enforcing a law against the public display of leavened bread during Passover. According to Haaretz, city authorities confiscated bread products from one vendor near the Jaffa Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City and prevented others from selling their goods.