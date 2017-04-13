Suspected planner of stabbing attack turns himself in

Stabbing attack foiled by Border Police on the eve of the Passover holiday. One person was arrested and another turned himself in Thursday.



Israeli police revealed that on the eve of the Passover holiday, Border Police and the Israel Defense Forces arrested a Palestinian Authority resident who was armed with a knife and a stun grenade, who arrived at the Qalandiya crossing, north of Jerusalem, in an attempt to enter Israel and carry out a stabbing attack.

The suspect's interrogation revealed that he planned to carry out the attack with another person who did not arrive at the same time, but who turned himself in to the security forces today (Thursday).