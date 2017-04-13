Search for three missing in Kinneret continues

Israeli police increase efforts to find three people who went missing in three separate incidents on Kinneret while rafting.

Israeli authorities ramped up efforts to find three people who went missing while rafting on the Kinneret Wednesday.

Itamar Ohana, 19, Nahman Itah, 21, and a third unnamed 17-year-old went missing Wednesday in three separate incidents, according to a report by Times of Israel. Israeli authorities began the search Wednesday and continued overnight, and were joined Thursday by additional personnel and volunteers.

The search is focusing on one area near the eastern shore of the Kinneret according to assessments made last night and in the area where the missing persons were last sighted.

Some 80 people were rescued from the lake this week amid heavy winds.

Israel’s largest freshwater lake, the Sea of Galilee is popular with Israeli vacationers during this week’s Passover holiday, and authorities warned bathers about venturing from shore in inflatable dinghies.

“We call on the vacationing public on the shores of the Kinneret [Sea of Galilee] to listen to the instructions of the life-guard service and to refrain from entering the water on beaches that don’t have life guards,” the Israeli life guard service said in a statement.

The father of one of the missing people, Shimon Ohana, also warned against entering the Kinneret, stating that "since Itamar went missing, I don't feel alive, my world has collapsed on me. He is a very dear child.

"I call on parents at hime to beg their children not to enter the water, so that they come home in peace. Three losses is enough," said Ohana.

Israeli authorities are also concerned about the possibility of flash and other flooding in the Eilat area and have warned people in the area to be careful.‏