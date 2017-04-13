Eilat: 1 injured after car crashes into tent

A woman in her early 50s was injured Thursday morning when a car struck the tent she was occupying near an Eilat beach.

The car apparently slide down a hill into the tent, which had been put up near the Sun Gulf Beach in Eilat, striking the woman inside and leaving her moderately injured.

MDA emergency medical responders were called to the scene after the accident, and treated the woman before evacuating her to Yoseftal Hospital in Eilat.

Paramedics say the woman was fully conscious when they treated and evacuated her following the accident.

“When we arrived at the scene there was a woman roughly 50-years old lying next to a tent, fully conscious, who was suffering from injuries to her arms and legs,” said MDA paramedic Nir Yafet. “People at the scene said they saw the car roll [down] and hit her.”