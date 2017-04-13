Mystery surrounds death of Sheila Abdus-Salaam, whose body was discovered on Manhattan shore of Hudson River.

The first female Mulism American judge was found dead Wednesday in the Hudson River in New York City.

Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam, 65, was spotted floating in the river near 132nd Street and Hudson Parkway Wednesday afternoon, the NYPD reported.

Abdus-Salaam was an associate justice on the New York Court of Appeals, the state’s highest judicial body.

Born Sheila Turner, Abdus-Salaam was the first black woman to serve on the NY Court of Appeals and the first Muslim woman justice in America.

Relatives reported Abdus-Salaam missing from her home in Harlem earlier on Wednesday.

Police say no signs of violence or evidence of foul play have been found as of yet.

Governor Cuomo hailed Abdus-Salaam as a “pioneer” in a statement released Wednesday night.

“Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam was a trailblazing jurist whose life in public service was in pursuit of a more fair and more just New York for all.”

“Through her writings, her wisdom, and her unshakable moral compass, she was a force for good whose legacy will be felt for years to come. I was proud to appoint her to the state’s highest court and am deeply saddened by her passing.”