IDF operation in terrorist's village

Security forces nab 6 terrorists overnight, enter village of terrorist who murdered Sgt. Elhai Taharlev last week.

IDF forces operating overnight nabbed six wanted terror suspects across Judea and Samaria.

The arrested terrorists are suspected of violent attacks on civilians and Israeli security forces and have been transferred to IDF facilities for interrogation.

In the village of Sanur in the Jenin region, IDF and Shin Bet units discovered a makeshift firearm.

In a separate operation early Thursday morning, IDF forces and Judea and Samaria district police officers entered the town of Silwad in Samaria, north of Jerusalem, the hometown of the terrorist responsible for the murder of Sgt. Elhai Taharlev last week.

During the operation, three stolen cars found in Silwad were confiscated, along with 85,000 shekels ($23,340) in terrorist funds.





Loading....



