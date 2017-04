New short video offers 'Simple Answers to Jerusalem’s Complicated Questions'. 1 of 10 contestants in the 'Inspired by Israel' video contest

The "UN or the Bible" clip is one of the ten finalists in the Adam & Gila Milstein Family Foundation "Inspired by Israel" video contest run by Israel Video Network.

All ten videos will be featured on Arutz Sheva during the upcoming days and the final event in which the winner will be announced will be broadcast live here on Arutz Sheva next Tuesday, April 18.