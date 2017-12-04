Are you prepared for a market crash?

How StockX is changing the way business is done.

Douglas Goldstein, CFP and cross-border financial advisor, discusses the elephant in the room: stock market crashes.

Many investors don't have the heart to hang onto a stock that was decimated in a market crash.

For investors who don't want to take their chances with the market Doug has some safer choices.



How StockX is changing the way business is done? Co-founder of StockX, Josh Luber joins Doug to explain why the stock market model is great for customers and sellers alike. StockX is the place to go to buy and sell brand name sneakers.

Josh covers the 3 principles that make StockX work and how the model could work to sell any commodity.