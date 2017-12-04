45 year old hiker dies near Dead Sea

Man dies while hiking at river near Dead Sea during Pesach. Cause of death unknown.

A 45 year old man died during a hike near the Dead Sea Wednesday.

Rescue workers and paramedics performed CPR on the hiker, but were unable to revive him.

A helicopter evacuated the body out of the nature reserve. The cause of death is unclear as of press time.

Earlier, police also found four children, ages 9-12, who had gotten lost from their tour group while hiking by the Og river near the northen Dead Sea. Police said that the children were in good condition and were being returned to their families.