WH spokesman: I let Trump down

Sean Spicer apologizes again for saying Hitler did not use chemical weapons, says he "let the President down."

White House spokesman Sean Spicer apologized again for his comments that Adolf Hitler did not use chemical weapons.

Spicer made the offensive comments during the daily White House press briefing Tuesday,

"It really is painful to myself to know that I did something like that," Spicer told a forum at

the Newseum in Washington. "To know when you screwed up that you offended a lot of people, I would ask...for folks' forgiveness, to understand that I should not have made the comparison. There is no comparing atrocities."

He said that he was also disappointed in himself on a professional level.

"Your job as the spokesperson is to help amplify the President's actions and accomplishments," he said. "And when you're distracting from that message of accomplishment, and your job is to be the exact opposite, on a professional level it's disappointing because I feel that I've let the president down."

He said that he has not spoken to President Donald Trump since making the offensive comments.