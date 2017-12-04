Watch: Trump's grandaughter performs for Chinese President

5 year old daughter of Ivanka Trump sings in perfect Mandarin for President Xi of China.

The visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping with US President Donald Trump last week may have been overshadowed by the US airstrikes on Syria in response to a sarin gas attack on civilians, but that did not stop Trump's family from making President Xi feel at home.

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Trump, brought her three children to meet the Chinese President, the New York Post reported. Her two oldest children, Arabella and Joseph, ages five and three, greeted President Xi in his native language.

Arabella, who is studying Mandarin, sang a Chinese song and recited Chinese poetry to their guests.

President Xi was impressed by Arabella's performance. "She sounds like a 5 year old girl from Beijing,” he told the New York Post.

Ivanka Trump posted a video of Arabella singing to the Chinese President and his wife on her Twitter account.

She wrote: "Very proud of Arabella and Joseph for their performance in honor of President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan's official visit to the US!"