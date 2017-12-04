Melania Trump to be compensated for slander

Wife of President Trump to receive compensation from British newspaper The Daily Mail after she sued for slander, paper also issues apology.

Melania Trump, wife of US President Donald Trump, received an apology and compensation for an undisclosed amount from British newspaper The Daily Mail after an article was published claiming Melania had not only worked as a model but had provided "services beyond that".

The 46-year-old Melania sued The Daily Mail in a New York court asking for $150 million in compensation.

According to her, the article published last year damaged her reputation and caused future damage to her business, which she claims is worth millions of dollars. A source familiar with the affair said the total amount of compensation was less than $3 million, and included court costs.

The text of the apology reads as follows: