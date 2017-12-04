Melania Trump to be compensated for slander

Melania Trump, wife of US President Donald Trump, received an apology and compensation for an undisclosed amount from British newspaper The Daily Mail after an article was published claiming Melania had not only worked as a model but had provided "services beyond that".
The 46-year-old Melania sued The Daily Mail in a New York court asking for $150 million in compensation.
According to her, the article published last year damaged her reputation and caused future damage to her business, which she claims is worth millions of dollars. A source familiar with the affair said the total amount of compensation was less than $3 million, and included court costs.
The text of the apology reads as follows:
"The Mail Online website and the Daily Mail newspaper published an article on 20th August 2016 about Melania Trump which questioned the nature of her work as a professional model, and republished allegations that she provided services beyond simply modelling. The article included statements that Mrs. Trump denied the allegations and Paulo Zampolli, who ran the modelling agency, also denied the allegations, and the article also stated that there was no evidence to support the allegations. The article also claimed that Mr and Mrs Trump may have met three years before they actually met, and 'staged' their actual meeting as a 'ruse.'
"We accept that these allegations about Mrs Trump are not true and we retract and withdraw them. We apologise to Mrs Trump for any distress that our publication caused her. To settle Mrs Trump's two lawsuits against us, we have agreed to pay her damages and costs."