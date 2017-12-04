Rough Passover on the road

A woman of about 30 was killed this afternoon, Wednesday, in a head-on collision between vehicles in the Negev.

Two additional persons around 30 years of age were injured critically and seriously, respectively. They were treated by MDA medics and evacuated by helicopter to Soroka hospital in Beer Sheva.

This morning, a 26-year-old driver was killed in a car accident on Route 38 in central Israel. A truck deviated from its lane, crossed the security barrier in the middle of the road and entered the lane for traffic moving in the opposite direction, where it crashed into a private vehicle driven by the youth. Traffic police have opened an investigation into the tragic incident.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene to extricate the youth from the scene, but medics were forced to confirm his death.

Yesterday, a 26-year-old tractor driver was killed near the Kidron Junction in central Israel, while a 16-year-old youth was run over and killed near the Givat Zeev Junction near Jerusalem.