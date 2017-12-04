Ahmadinejad is back

Former Iranian President announces intention to run again for Iranian presidency - despite Supreme Leader's order not to do so.

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad submitted this morning, Wednesday, his candidacy to once again become president of Iran.

Ahmadinejad announced his registration as a candidate in Iran’s presidential election that is to take place in May, according to Iranian state media.

His announcement comes in direct opposition to the instruction of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who had ordered Ahmadinejad not to run for the presidency again.

So far, 126 names appear on the candidate’s list - 120 men and 6 women.

Ahmadinejad has been notorious for his statements against the Jewish State, having expressed his readiness to “wipe out” Israel.

He has said that “the period of the Zionists is over” and said that Israelis “should give their place to others.”

He also has denied that the Holocaust occurred, having called the Holocaust “a colonialist plan that resulted from a lie” that Israel exploits to suppress Palestinian Authority Arabs.