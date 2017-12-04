Syrian refugee attacks leftists during CNN interview

CNN interviewee calls out leftist 'hypocrisy,' says if US really wants to help, they should make Syria a safe place for its citizens.

In a CNN interview, Syrian citizen Kassam Eid, who survived a chemical attack in 2013, told CNN and the world how grateful he was when US President Donald Trump attacked Syria in retaliation for last week's chemical attack on civilians.

In the interview, Eid also attacked leftists for hypocrisy and their opposition of Trump's immigration ban.

"I saw the news, I cried out of joy. I thank G-d, I - I don't know," Eid began. "We've been asking for protection, we've been asking for consequences for more than six years. For the very first time, we see Syrian Presidnt Bashar al-Assad held accountable - just for once held accountable for his crimes against humanity.

"I felt grateful for President Trump, I felt grateful for each and every person who...kept on talking until someone actually listened.

"Assad is still in Damascus. He's still ordering his troops to kill and rape and torture. He killed half a million people, he displaced twelve million people, he tortured thousands and thousands of people.... He raped thousands and thousands of women.

"He helped create ISIS with his atrocities. He drove people to desperation to join extremist groups when they didn't find justice and they went after revenge.

"We ask for safe zones in Syria. Everyone kept asking me, 'Please if you're going to talk again, please, for the love of G-d, tell them we need safe zones, tell them to stop Assad's airplanes from bombing us.'

"Shortly after the raid on ISIS' airport, the Assad regime and the Russians launched many attacks all across Syria, with aircraft, and they targeted hospitals and schools and civilians."

When asked what he thought about how Trump's immigration ban fits with his attack on Syria, Eid said, "With all due respect, I didn't see each and every person who was demonstrating after the Trump ban, I didn't see you two days ago when people were gassed to death.

"I didn't see you in 2013 when people were gassed to death. I didn't see you raising your voice against President Obama's inaction in Syria, that...made us refugees get kicked out of Syria.

"If you really care about helping us, please, help us stay in our country. We don't want to come to the United States. We want to stay in our country.

"With all due respect, this is hypocrisy.

"We don't want to become refugees. We want to stay in our country. Help us establish safe zones, help us stay safe in our country."

Turning to President Trump, Eid said, "Please, sir, what you did was amazing. What you did was a powerful message of hope for a lot of people inside and outside of Syria. Please, don't stop at this.

"Please, help Syrians stay in their country. Please establish safe zones. Please take out ISIS' air force, so they won't be able to commit more atrocities using traditional weapons.

"500,000 people were killed with traditional weapons. Just so people can know what we have suffered in the past six years," he concluded.