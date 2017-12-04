Elderly man dies in Petah Tikva apartment fire

Magen David Adom medics arrive at scene of fire, find victim already died.





An elderly man was burned to death on Wednesday morning on Harav Kitroni Street in Petah Tikva.

Magen David Adom paramedics arrived on the scene and were forced to declare him dead.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

MDA parmedic Biran Bar said, "There was a fire in an apartment on the third floor of a five-story building. Firefighters worked to put out the fire, and searched for victims as soon as they could.

"In the apartment, firefighters found an 82-year-old man who showed no signs of life.

"We had no choice but to declare his death."