'We will work together to make our world a better place for all'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday issued a statement reaffiriming Canada's commitment to fight anti-Semitism and wishing the world's Jews a happy Pesach (Passover).

“Tonight at sundown, Jewish communities across Canada and around the world will observe the beginning of Passover,” Trudeau said in his statement. “The eight-day festival celebrates the liberation of the Israelites from slavery in ancient Egypt. It is a time to reaffirm our commitment to face fear with hope, to choose unity over division, and to have faith in the better days that lie ahead.

“The Passover story of redemption – of a people’s triumph over even the deepest bondage and oppression – reminds us to look to each other for strength and hope.

“Today, we celebrate the strength and perseverance of the Jewish people, who have survived and triumphed over unspeakable persecution. We reaffirm our commitment to stand against anti-Semitism and other forms of hatred and discrimination, and to work together to make our world a better place for all.

“This year, as we celebrate the 150th anniversary of Confederation, let us take the opportunity to honour the many cultures, traditions, and beliefs that make Canada such a wonderful place to live. Jewish Canadians have made enormous contributions to Canada and have helped make it the strong and diverse country it is today.

“On behalf of our family, Sophie and I offer our best wishes to all those observing Passover in Canada and around the world.

“Chag Pesach Sameach!”